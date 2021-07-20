Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Day 2

Day 2
Day 2 of UI Daily
.
No lying here, being just the second day with Adobe XD and learning UI designing, making this "checkout Page" was quite overwhelming. I had to refer few works which helped. Anyways, Keep Growing :)
.
Cheers

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
