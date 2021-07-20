Muneeba Ansaari

Webflow Landing Page

Muneeba Ansaari
Muneeba Ansaari
  • Save
Webflow Landing Page modern design minimalist design interactive design responsive design web design website design webflow webflow design landing page design uxui design uxui design process design ui clean design
Download color palette

I was provided with wireframes branding guidelines. So, I just defined those low-fidelity wireframes into high-fidelity and then develop the whole landing page into a fully functional and responsive Webflow page.

Website Link:
https://lander-a77302.webflow.io/

Muneeba Ansaari
Muneeba Ansaari

More by Muneeba Ansaari

View profile
    • Like