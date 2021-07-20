Alex Pesak

Vanessa Richardson Personal Mark

Alex Pesak
Alex Pesak
  • Save
Vanessa Richardson Personal Mark reporter logo news anchor nbc nbc houston houston letter logo anchor brand news reporter sports anchor letter r letter v vr brand vr logo vr personal brand word mark indiana indy indianapolis
Download color palette

Personal branding for Vanessa Richardson, a sports reporter & anchor at NBC Houston.

Alex Pesak
Alex Pesak

More by Alex Pesak

View profile
    • Like