Muneeba Ansaari

Interior Design Website

Muneeba Ansaari
Muneeba Ansaari
  • Save
Interior Design Website ui design uxui design process figma design uxui design furniture website modern design minimalist design clean design webflow interactions webflow design web design website design website interior design
Download color palette

I enhanced the website's usability, accessibility, and discoverability in order to increase the number of site visitors through a redesign for Hayes Valley Interior Design.

I designed the website in Figma and then developed it in Webflow.
I made it responsive across all breakpoints.
I also optimized SEO and open-graph setting to improve the discoverability of the website on the search engine results page.

Website Link:
https://interior-design-website.webflow.io/

Muneeba Ansaari
Muneeba Ansaari

More by Muneeba Ansaari

View profile
    • Like