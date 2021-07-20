I enhanced the website's usability, accessibility, and discoverability in order to increase the number of site visitors through a redesign for Hayes Valley Interior Design.

I designed the website in Figma and then developed it in Webflow.

I made it responsive across all breakpoints.

I also optimized SEO and open-graph setting to improve the discoverability of the website on the search engine results page.

Website Link:

https://interior-design-website.webflow.io/