I enhanced the website's usability, accessibility, and discoverability in order to increase the number of site visitors through a redesign for Hayes Valley Interior Design.
I designed the website in Figma and then developed it in Webflow.
I made it responsive across all breakpoints.
I also optimized SEO and open-graph setting to improve the discoverability of the website on the search engine results page.
Website Link:
https://interior-design-website.webflow.io/