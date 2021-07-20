Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fantasy House

Fantasy House island house fantasy abstract textures diorama blender illustration 3d
I wanted to mix things up this week by creating a fantasy floating island and using some abstract textures to try a new style. I especially enjoyed creating stylized smoke and clouds using only curves. What else would you like to see made this way?

Download Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/53906634

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

You can follow here 👇
Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
