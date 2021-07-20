Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muneeba Ansaari

Plant Care App (IOS)

Plant Care App (IOS) style guides green illustrations onboarding design modern design clean design minimalist design ux design uxui design app redesign app design health care plant care plant ios app mobile app ui
I was required to create a plant care app that guides and motivates to take care of plants in an intuitive.

Process:
I did user research and made some empathy maps to get a better understanding of the user needs and how can I align the business goals.
Then I did a competitive analysis and made a moldboard to gather inspiration.
After that, I made some low-fidelity wireframing.
After wireframes were finalized, I created style guides (color pallet and typography).
Then I finally created a high-fidelity design and an interactive prototype to present to the client.

