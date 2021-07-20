Plant Care App (IOS)

I was required to create a plant care app that guides and motivates to take care of plants in an intuitive.

Process:

I did user research and made some empathy maps to get a better understanding of the user needs and how can I align the business goals.

Then I did a competitive analysis and made a moldboard to gather inspiration.

After that, I made some low-fidelity wireframing.

After wireframes were finalized, I created style guides (color pallet and typography).

Then I finally created a high-fidelity design and an interactive prototype to present to the client.