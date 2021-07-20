Plant Care App (IOS)

Trending designs to inspire you
I was required to create a plant care app that guides and motivates to take care of plants in an intuitive.
Process:
I did user research and made some empathy maps to get a better understanding of the user needs and how can I align the business goals.
Then I did a competitive analysis and made a moldboard to gather inspiration.
After that, I made some low-fidelity wireframing.
After wireframes were finalized, I created style guides (color pallet and typography).
Then I finally created a high-fidelity design and an interactive prototype to present to the client.