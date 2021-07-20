010 - (Vocal & Smart) Social Share

For the dailyUI challenge #010, I tried to focus on the times i feel a real need for social share.

Turns out most of the time I really want to share something it's a song, or a podcast, and it's while i'm driving.

I would love smartphone assistants to be able to understand my sharing patterns and habits and understand sentences like "share this on the meme channel" (implying on the channel named "#we-love-memes" in my favorite discord server).

Also assistant could predict next moves based on patterns (like adding a stupid GIF or copying the shared item elsewhere)

Just and idea ;)