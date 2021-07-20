Muneeba Ansaari

Creative Agency Website

Muneeba Ansaari
Muneeba Ansaari
  • Save
Creative Agency Website webflow interactions minimalistic design design design process clean design web design web websites responsive design interactive design webflow uxui application design ui
Download color palette

The goal was to design & develop a high conversion landing page for a creative digital design agency.

I followed UX/UI design process to find the best possible design solution.
I did the whole design in Figma.
Then I developed and made the page fully responsive in Webflow.
I also made the design responsive and added interaction to bring life into the static design.

Website Link:
https://web-design-agency-b3aac3.webflow.io/

Muneeba Ansaari
Muneeba Ansaari

More by Muneeba Ansaari

View profile
    • Like