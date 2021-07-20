Creative Agency Website

The goal was to design & develop a high conversion landing page for a creative digital design agency.

I followed UX/UI design process to find the best possible design solution.

I did the whole design in Figma.

Then I developed and made the page fully responsive in Webflow.

I also made the design responsive and added interaction to bring life into the static design.

Website Link:

https://web-design-agency-b3aac3.webflow.io/