Creative Agency Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The goal was to design & develop a high conversion landing page for a creative digital design agency.
I followed UX/UI design process to find the best possible design solution.
I did the whole design in Figma.
Then I developed and made the page fully responsive in Webflow.
I also made the design responsive and added interaction to bring life into the static design.
Website Link:
https://web-design-agency-b3aac3.webflow.io/