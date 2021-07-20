Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ayelén López

404 Error Page

Ayelén López
Ayelén López
  • Save
404 Error Page page user interface visual design uxui dailyui ux 404 error ui
Download color palette

Oh no! I think you are lost.

Another Daily UI Challenge exploration 👩‍💻
Check the complete project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123844401/404-page-illustration-kit

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Ayelén López
Ayelén López

More by Ayelén López

View profile
    • Like