Resource For Humans - 3D Scene 🛠

Hi everyone 🖐
This is the second and last shot about the RFH teaser.
I truely wanted to share you this one since I think it was the most time consuming scene I worked on, but I'm really proud with the result.
I did this scene entirely in After Effects, with 3D shapes + IsoMatic FX script to have this 3D isometric camera + a frame by frame mask to allow this blurred text inside the cube.
Design by the talented Luc Chaissac 🔥
Don't forget to register to the event!
- Rfh Virtual 2021 ✨
