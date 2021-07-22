Resource For Humans - 3D Scene 🛠

Hi everyone 🖐

This is the second and last shot about the RFH teaser.

I truely wanted to share you this one since I think it was the most time consuming scene I worked on, but I'm really proud with the result.

I did this scene entirely in After Effects, with 3D shapes + IsoMatic FX script to have this 3D isometric camera + a frame by frame mask to allow this blurred text inside the cube.

Design by the talented Luc Chaissac 🔥

Don't forget to register to the event!

- Rfh Virtual 2021 ✨

📷 Instagram

🐦 Twitter