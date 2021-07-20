Restaurant Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everybody!
I present to you the logo design I made for the The Burner Restaurant project.
Your opinion is important to me.
Let's start by giving you some information about the project.
Logo Story
The company is a company that designs brochure, menu card, Business Card and supports their sales. Together with the customer, we focused on problem solving as a brand perception. As a result, I created a logo. And I created an image that seemed to overcome the problem. I have shown 3 burning restaurant spoon as if it covered the Marked symbol.