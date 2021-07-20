Restaurant Logo Design

Hi everybody!

I present to you the logo design I made for the The Burner Restaurant project.

Your opinion is important to me.

Let's start by giving you some information about the project.

Logo Story

The company is a company that designs brochure, menu card, Business Card and supports their sales. Together with the customer, we focused on problem solving as a brand perception. As a result, I created a logo. And I created an image that seemed to overcome the problem. I have shown 3 burning restaurant spoon as if it covered the Marked symbol.