Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Antoine Fabre

Leeway is hiring

Antoine Fabre
Antoine Fabre
  • Save
Leeway is hiring design ui hiring product design interface color
Download color palette

We've raised $4.2M and we've opened a new position for a Product Designer to join our team to build the future of contracts. 🔗 Click here to learn more about the position.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Antoine Fabre
Antoine Fabre

More by Antoine Fabre

View profile
    • Like