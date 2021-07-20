Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chandrasekhar Sah

How Cross-Platform App Development Gives Exciting Results?

Chandrasekhar Sah
Chandrasekhar Sah
  • Save
How Cross-Platform App Development Gives Exciting Results? mobile app
Download color palette

Cross-platform app development is a technology that enables you to develop a single app using specific tools and languages, which can work on multiple mobile platforms or operating systems like Android and iOS. It is achieved by building an app using a universal programming language, such as JavaScript, for React Native, and Dart, for Flutter. Cross-platform app development Cross-platform app development helps optimize the cost of development, time, and resources while enhancing the efficiency and performance of mobile applications.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Chandrasekhar Sah
Chandrasekhar Sah

More by Chandrasekhar Sah

View profile
    • Like