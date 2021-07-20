Resources For Humans - Opening Sequence 🎥

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi there! 👋
I'm proud to show you this first part of a video we made with Luc Chaissac for the 2021 Resources or Humans conference, presented by Lattice! 🤝
It was one of the most challenging project I worked on, playing with all these gradients, noise, 3D shapes and trying to constantly keep something in movement to be consistent with the great floating atsmosphere which Luc created!
I invite you to have a look and register to this event:
- Rfh Virtual 2021 ✨
Watch the full video here
