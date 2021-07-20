Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Benjamin Ulmet

Resources For Humans - Opening Sequence 🎥

Benjamin Ulmet
Benjamin Ulmet
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi there! 👋

I'm proud to show you this first part of a video we made with Luc Chaissac for the 2021 Resources or Humans conference, presented by Lattice! 🤝

It was one of the most challenging project I worked on, playing with all these gradients, noise, 3D shapes and trying to constantly keep something in movement to be consistent with the great floating atsmosphere which Luc created!

I invite you to have a look and register to this event:
- Rfh Virtual 2021

Watch the full video here
📷 Instagram
🐦 Twitter

Benjamin Ulmet
Benjamin Ulmet
Hey 👋 Welcome to my Dribbble Page 🏀
Hire Me

More by Benjamin Ulmet

View profile
    • Like