Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nathan Holthus

Bison

Nathan Holthus
Nathan Holthus
Hire Me
  • Save
Bison merchandise merch flash buffalo bison animal vintage retro illustration
Bison merchandise merch flash buffalo bison animal vintage retro illustration
Bison merchandise merch flash buffalo bison animal vintage retro illustration
Download color palette
  1. Threadbare_Bison_01_Dribbble_01.png
  2. Bison_Dribbble.png
  3. Threadbare_Bison_01_Dribbble_02.png

Drew a Bison for my pals at Threadbare Goods and they made it into a pretty cool pin!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Nathan Holthus
Nathan Holthus
Brand Design & Type
Hire Me

More by Nathan Holthus

View profile
    • Like