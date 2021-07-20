Branding for Ruler

Ruler in control.

The world around us is changing rapidly. More than ever, the future is determined by organizations that know how to convert technology into added value, organizations with vision, organizations such as Charco & Dique.

Their 'Ruler' is a disruptive solution in a relatively traditional industry. Ruler is a symbiosis of content, technology and design that will make their job and that of their customers a lot easier.

Strategic design focuses on future-oriented relevance and added value. Strategic design facilitates business development. So after the successful rebranding of their brand, we stuck with Charco & Dique as a design partner. We are involved in various strategic design aspects, from branding to the UX and UI design of their SaaS solutions.