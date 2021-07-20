Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
RTRN

Branding for Ruler

RTRN
RTRN
  • Save
Branding for Ruler technology app ux ui logo typography illustration graphic design design branding brandidentity
Download color palette

Ruler in control.

The world around us is changing rapidly. More than ever, the future is determined by organizations that know how to convert technology into added value, organizations with vision, organizations such as Charco & Dique.

Their 'Ruler' is a disruptive solution in a relatively traditional industry. Ruler is a symbiosis of content, technology and design that will make their job and that of their customers a lot easier.

Strategic design focuses on future-oriented relevance and added value. Strategic design facilitates business development. So after the successful rebranding of their brand, we stuck with Charco & Dique as a design partner. We are involved in various strategic design aspects, from branding to the UX and UI design of their SaaS solutions.

RTRN
RTRN

More by RTRN

View profile
    • Like