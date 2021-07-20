Anastasiya Melnyk
Ralabs

Table Booking & Online Ordering App Concept - More Screens

Anastasiya Melnyk
Ralabs
Anastasiya Melnyk for Ralabs
Hire Us
  • Save
Table Booking & Online Ordering App Concept - More Screens design concept clean menu map bookmarks trendy order restaurant food mobile app ux ui
Download color palette

Hello! 👋🏻
It's time to show you some more screens. Bookmark all your favorite restaurants all over the world and easily find a place for dinner wherever you are.

Do you like it?
Press “L” 🖤
————————————
Ralabs Recognized As a Top Web & Mobile App Development Company on Clutch.co.
Do you want to work with us? Send us a message

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Ralabs
Ralabs
Hire Us

More by Ralabs

View profile
    • Like