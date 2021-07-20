Trending designs to inspire you
Hi my dear friends 😉
Do you miss my illustrations? I have great news, I created "King Bird" and I hope you enjoy it.
If you like my art and want to support me, you can do it on Patreon (link in my profile description) 🙏
If you have a question - write it in comments 💬 and I will try to answer 🙂
Like it ❤️ if you like it and don't forget to follow me so as not to miss new illustrations.
To be continued 😉
