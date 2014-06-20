Dmitry Fisher

Dverona

Dmitry Fisher
Dmitry Fisher
  • Save
Dverona branding identity infographics web design logo logotype visual style web design
Download color palette

Hey, guys!
Check out my fresh project of huge amount of designs made for the company http://bit.ly/U2ecK9

Dmitry Fisher
Dmitry Fisher

More by Dmitry Fisher

View profile
    • Like