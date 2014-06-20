Jordan Whalen

"D"erby City Drupal mark

Jordan Whalen
Jordan Whalen
Hire Me
  • Save
"D"erby City Drupal mark drupal red city louisville meetup code learning classes
Download color palette

I'd love some feedback on this, trying to figure out a good "D" mark for a project I'm working on. Anyone think one of these looks more D like than the other?

Sketch file attached just incase someone has a small change they think would improve it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Jordan Whalen
Jordan Whalen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jordan Whalen

View profile
    • Like