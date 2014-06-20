"D"erby City Drupal mark

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'd love some feedback on this, trying to figure out a good "D" mark for a project I'm working on. Anyone think one of these looks more D like than the other?
Sketch file attached just incase someone has a small change they think would improve it.