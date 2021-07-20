Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muneeba Ansaari

Logging App for GDM Women

Muneeba Ansaari
Muneeba Ansaari
  • Save
Logging App for GDM Women competitive analysis design thinking design process uxui design mobile app redesign application design clean design modern minimalist ios app health care graphic design typography branding design app mobile ios uxui ui
Download color palette

Goal:
The goal was to Assist pregnant women with GDM (Gestational Diabetes Mellitus) by implementing motivating factors and a way to aid forgetfulness for glucose tracking in their meals.

Solution:
--
1- My design solution offered a variety of methods to log including barcode scanning, AI imaging, and voice recording to give users an easier time.

2- Achievements/reward system and baby graphics to motivate mothers to continue to log regularly.

3- Visualization of data using pie charts so that mothers can more easily keep track of the number of carbs they are consuming.

Read full case study here:
https://www.figma.com/proto/3m3bYjRAzS20YzFkU7wyvM/showcase?page-id=1%3A8&node-id=503%3A1346&viewport=489%2C399%2C0.060517922043800354&scaling=scale-down-width

Muneeba Ansaari
Muneeba Ansaari

More by Muneeba Ansaari

View profile
    • Like