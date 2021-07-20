Logging App for GDM Women

Goal:

The goal was to Assist pregnant women with GDM (Gestational Diabetes Mellitus) by implementing motivating factors and a way to aid forgetfulness for glucose tracking in their meals.

Solution:

1- My design solution offered a variety of methods to log including barcode scanning, AI imaging, and voice recording to give users an easier time.

2- Achievements/reward system and baby graphics to motivate mothers to continue to log regularly.

3- Visualization of data using pie charts so that mothers can more easily keep track of the number of carbs they are consuming.

Read full case study here:

https://www.figma.com/proto/3m3bYjRAzS20YzFkU7wyvM/showcase?page-id=1%3A8&node-id=503%3A1346&viewport=489%2C399%2C0.060517922043800354&scaling=scale-down-width