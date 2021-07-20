The Monkey King

This was an exploratory piece for my art style. It took me around 18-20 Hours to complete it Stylus-to-tablet. It was made on Krita. I doodled this, adding bit by bit to keep improvising the piece in multiple stages. I wanted to keep my mind free of decisions so the final piece could've never been imagined from the start of it, because there was no definitive goal or prerequisites to make this piece, it was for personal purposes.