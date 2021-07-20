Illustrations, webdesign for a new government campaign

Trending designs to inspire you
In the Netherlands, Safety Regions are legally obliged to inform residents about risks in a specific area. In the province of Groningen, we communicate the possible risks in a slightly different way. We don't just throw the information over the fence, but we have created a campaign to make residents aware of what they can do by themselves and together.
We created the campaign in cooperation with the Safety Region of Groningen and partners, which included illustrations, web design, UX and other ways to communicate this important message.