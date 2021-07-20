Gideon ostew

Music Player - Daily UI 009

Music Player - Daily UI 009 music illustration ux ui dailyui design
Daily UI 009

Hi guys, this is my UI concept for Music Player.
what do you think? Let me know your feedback.
Don't forget to add ❤️ if you like my work. Thank you.
#DailyUI #009

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
