Kitty Cup, Kitty Cat Cafe

Kitty Cup, Kitty Cat Cafe coffee cafe building cardboard kitty cat logo design cartoon retro cute character design blake stevenson jetpacks and rollerskates illustration
My daughter wanted me to draw a cat cafe... this is what we came up with!

I'm Blake Stevenson. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

