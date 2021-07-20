Branding for Blend

De Jongens van Lucht approached RTRN for a new name, a new brand experience, and a brand new website design.

A brand with emotion and body, that is what this branding was all about. Energetic and connecting, with a focus on pure, real stories. For people, by people.

Every (re)branding job is done according to the same method and yet the outcome is different every time. Why? Because everyone, every organization has an unique story. At Blend, they know that as no other as they create events by capturing stories.

For this rebranding, we were allowed to catch their story and translated them in word and image.