Juliett Hotel Capital Symbol Mark

Joliet Hotel Capital standalone symbol mark. Made out of key initials "J, H and C" that each of them has its meaning.
The whole idea was to create a simple yet luxurious symbol, mark that reflects the brand image while encapsulates a deeper meaning within the logotype symbol itself.