RaiseNoChicken

Third from the Sun

Third from the Sun vector character vintage animation illustration ill design
This is one of my favorite episodes. It's full of tension and a vague sense of dread that the inevitable global war will start within the next 24 hours. One family plans a daring escape, but they have to outsmart a suspicious boss and make it to their exit point in time. This is a scene from that episode, with some creative license, of course.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
RaiseNoChicken
