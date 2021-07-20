Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
VORONOI

Mind Space Logo Concept

VORONOI
VORONOI
Mind Space Logo Concept font flexibility meditation mind brand agency logotype design identity brand branding logo
Breathe in, breathe out, and take a look at the new logo for Mind Space, a web project with a collection of meditative and physical practices.

Original font logotype focuses on the idea of plasticity: flexible mind and flexible body.

Let's connect:

Instagram | Behance| VORONOI

We are open for new projects → work@voronoi.co

VORONOI
VORONOI
Visual branding for digital products and companies
