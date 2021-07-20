Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design

Delight dating iOS app

Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design
Basov: UI/UX Design for Basov Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Delight dating iOS app matching minimal finder messenger app partner interface delight uidesign mobile app datingapp find meet match person design ios love dating mobile ui
Download color palette

Match and date with only one person at time!

Basov Design
Basov Design
Made with love. Got a project? Just say hi👋
Hire Us

More by Basov Design

View profile
    • Like