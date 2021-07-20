Felix Bourdon

Goli Nutrition

Felix Bourdon
Felix Bourdon
  • Save
Goli Nutrition acv apple cider vinegar gummies packaging logo design identité visuelle design branding and identity logo branding
Download color palette

Image de marque, emballage, stratégie de marque et rédaction - Goli Nutrition, gummies au vinaigre de cidre.
Branding, packaging, brand strategy and copywriting - Goli Nutrition, Apple cider vinegar gummies.

Felix Bourdon
Felix Bourdon

More by Felix Bourdon

View profile
    • Like