Hi bro, how are you? hope you are always fine🌻

This is a mobile banking app that can make it easier for users to transact anywhere and anytime. maybe this is very common, but the plus point in this application is that there is a visa card feature that can be used for transactions easily.

Hopefully useful, sorry if there is a lack🙌

-----------------------

I am available for future freelance projects. So let's talk or contact me by email at ikyyjancok@gmail.com