Cat Adoption App

HI guys!
Today I would like to share my exploration "Cat adoption" mobile app design.
What do you think about this design? Tell us down in the comments, i'm happy to hear your feedback, Thanks!
You can also see the design on my Instagram: @ui.freezz
Have a project idea or want to collaborate?
Let's talk!
📩 Email: prisaragaprakesa@gmail.com