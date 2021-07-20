Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Owan

Daily UI #006 - Profile Page

Owan
Owan
  • Save
Daily UI #006 - Profile Page social media product design app design app iphone figma ux design ux ui ui design design daily ux daily ui
Download color palette

The challenge for day 6 of the 100 day UI challenge was to create a profile page of some sort. I decided to create a profile page for a social media app which I designed in Figma. Thanks for viewing and feel free to leave any feedback!

Owan
Owan

More by Owan

View profile
    • Like