Davide Zamberlan

Gianluca Gentile

Davide Zamberlan
Davide Zamberlan
  • Save
Gianluca Gentile portrait digital draw triangle
Download color palette

A portrait of Gianluca Gentile (https://dribbble.com/gianluca_gentile)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Davide Zamberlan
Davide Zamberlan

More by Davide Zamberlan

View profile
    • Like