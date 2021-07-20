Messenger app concept

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey there!
Now we have WhatsApp, FB Messenger and Telegram to send videos, photos or text messages any time you want. We decided to show how it could be in our vision.
We used the classical combination of blue and white colors which associates with easy and smooth communication. Chat interfaces can sometimes be tough due to the number of features and complexity involved but for us looking at other apps that worked well and that we liked visually helped a lot during the design process.
Designed by Alexandra Grogol.
