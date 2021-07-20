Messenger app concept

Hey there!

Now we have WhatsApp, FB Messenger and Telegram to send videos, photos or text messages any time you want. We decided to show how it could be in our vision.

We used the classical combination of blue and white colors which associates with easy and smooth communication. Chat interfaces can sometimes be tough due to the number of features and complexity involved but for us looking at other apps that worked well and that we liked visually helped a lot during the design process.

Designed by Alexandra Grogol.

