Antonio Leutsch

Riddim Royals Logo

Antonio Leutsch
Antonio Leutsch
  • Save
Riddim Royals Logo chimp ape monkey logo illustration crone conga
Download color palette

I had the opportunity to work with the fantastic music group "Riddim Royals", to create their new logo. And now I'm honored to share the result with you.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Antonio Leutsch
Antonio Leutsch

More by Antonio Leutsch

View profile
    • Like