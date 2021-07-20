tubik.arts

Botanicart: Red

Botanicart: Red nature digital artwork procreate flowers hand painting stamp illustration art plants flora botanic colors red art digital illustration illustrator design studio illustration graphic design digital art design
This set of artworks is inspired by the power of flora: plants and flowers, trees and bushes, grass and leaves. Here you will find the anthropomorphic characters and botanic motifs, echoing the hand painting and stamp art techniques in bright colors. So, here's the red episode. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to see more of our art in the huge set of illustrations about workspace and creativity, a pack of book illustrations for visual storytelling, the diversity of nature illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set.

