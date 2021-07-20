The POD Agency

Korson Furniture: Global Home Catalog Design

The ultimate in paring things back to beauty and comfort. The brief was to showcase the exceptional comforts of eco-friendly furniture. Telling the lore of accumulated mastery, allowing words to form dimensions and structure providing a harmonious counterpoint.

Brand differentiation, focus, strategy, and retention.

