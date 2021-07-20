Luda Ilina
red_mad_robot

Soglasie insurance app: Parts pick out

Luda Ilina
red_mad_robot
Luda Ilina for red_mad_robot
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Integrated explosion diagrams helps to indicate car repairs just from the smartphone 🚗 Thus, the damage processing time has reduced from a few days to 60 minutes.

The Soglasie insurance app can be viewed on Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
red_mad_robot
red_mad_robot
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by red_mad_robot

View profile
    • Like