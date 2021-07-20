Moyo.
Offy Creative Tribe

Skateboarding Calhoun

Moyo.
Offy Creative Tribe
Moyo. for Offy Creative Tribe
Hire Us
  • Save
Skateboarding Calhoun 3d cinema4d c4d skateboarding skate moyo 3d character modeling 3d modeling 3d model ui design illustration agency illustrator krixi clean character design illustration character
Skateboarding Calhoun 3d cinema4d c4d skateboarding skate moyo 3d character modeling 3d modeling 3d model ui design illustration agency illustrator krixi clean character design illustration character
Skateboarding Calhoun 3d cinema4d c4d skateboarding skate moyo 3d character modeling 3d modeling 3d model ui design illustration agency illustrator krixi clean character design illustration character
Download color palette
  1. Calhoun UI.png
  2. Calhoun PNG.png
  3. calhoun clay.png

Please meet my Calhoun the boy who is so much into Skateboarding.

With a little help from my special friend, I'm able now to showcase my 3D illustration on UI design.

From @Creative Tribe / @Officience

Offy Creative Tribe
Offy Creative Tribe
Be Creative. Be Efficient.
Hire Us

More by Offy Creative Tribe

View profile
    • Like