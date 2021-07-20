Shahel Chowdhury

Food Landing Page

Shahel Chowdhury
Shahel Chowdhury
  • Save
Food Landing Page branding food uiux desgn ui
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a Well Food landing page concept for food delivery service provider. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Shahel Chowdhury
Shahel Chowdhury

More by Shahel Chowdhury

View profile
    • Like