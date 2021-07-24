Future landing page

We've recently found these free fonts here and among them, We spotted SK Quadratica created by Darya Cherevkova. We had this idea of working around a blocky font to create a pattern for a website's header.

Hope you like it.

Feel free to share your views on this.

Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

https://www.instagram.com/300mindstudio/

Contact us on

https://www.mindinventory.com/contact-us.php

Or

sales@mindinventory.com