Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
UI/UX Design
MindInventory

Future landing page

UI/UX Design
MindInventory
UI/UX Design for MindInventory
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

We've recently found these free fonts here and among them, We spotted SK Quadratica created by Darya Cherevkova. We had this idea of working around a blocky font to create a pattern for a website's header.

Hope you like it.

Feel free to share your views on this.

Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

https://www.instagram.com/300mindstudio/

Contact us on
https://www.mindinventory.com/contact-us.php
Or
sales@mindinventory.com

15ff768de87818e82283950d775a31c7
Rebound of
website: landing page
By Vladimir Gruev
MindInventory
MindInventory
Hire Us

More by MindInventory

View profile
    • Like