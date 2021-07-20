🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
HORN PLZ is a branding start up based in San Franscisco, USA. The task was to build a strong and powerful identity that reflects brand values as well as helps it get recognized easily and communicate with customers in a friendly manner.