LinkedIn Dark Mode for Android ( Part 2 ) - Something I worked on to practice designing for dark mode.
Referred to material design guidelines to understand how to create elevation for various components and pick colours for dark mode such that it meets accessibility guidelines.
Made use of primary colour of light mode for FAB to retain the brand identity.
Hope you like it :)