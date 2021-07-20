Home/Main Screens - Eventzo

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Folks,
I have designed a Home Screens for the Eventzo App. An app which is used to search and join events/meetup with your friends.
I hope you guys are like it. Show me some love and Feedbacks are welcomed.
Stay tune for the further screens :)