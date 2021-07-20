Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Petar Shalamanov

Lion

Petar Shalamanov
Petar Shalamanov
Lion king flat circle logo design identity elegant lioness simple logos illustration design branding icon animal logo mark minimal head negative space lion
Lion's head logo done for a recent project, unfortunately went unused.

Any interested in this design please message me.

Currently open for new projects:
shalamanovpetar@gmail.com

Instagram | Bēhance | LogoLounge

Petar Shalamanov
Petar Shalamanov
Logo & Identity Designer.
