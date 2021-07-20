Marchel Hadi

YIGATI Logo - [For Sale]

YIGATI Logo - [For Sale] design symbol logo mark monogram wordmark tech modern logo branding brand identity gradient creative logo logo design vector simple abstract logo
A simple logo made to form the letter Y with fish elements in it. This logo is perfect for use in your business.

Available for sale at Logoground
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=539064

My Service is available for worldwide
Looking for a graphic designer ? Just contact me on :
- Email : marchelhadis@gmail.com
- Instagram : instagram.com/marchel.hadi
- WhatsApp : +62 853 4617 4952

