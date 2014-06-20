Home Healthcare Agency Logomark

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Logomark aspect of WIP for home healthcare agency rebranding. Simultaneously de-emphasizing, while maintaining "the heart" element from the existing and established branding.
The mark represents the caring nature of the company's services by intertwining the patient/client with the 3 pillars of the company's care (keeping those publicly vague for now). Also, the medallion gives a nod toward the NC-based company's state flower, the dogwood blossom.