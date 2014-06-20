Julius Regan

Home Healthcare Agency Logomark home health homecare heart dogwood north carolina nc healthcare medallion flower blossom weave woven
Logomark aspect of WIP for home healthcare agency rebranding. Simultaneously de-emphasizing, while maintaining "the heart" element from the existing and established branding.

The mark represents the caring nature of the company's services by intertwining the patient/client with the 3 pillars of the company's care (keeping those publicly vague for now). Also, the medallion gives a nod toward the NC-based company's state flower, the dogwood blossom.

