Home Healthcare Agency Logomark

Logomark aspect of WIP for home healthcare agency rebranding. Simultaneously de-emphasizing, while maintaining "the heart" element from the existing and established branding.

The mark represents the caring nature of the company's services by intertwining the patient/client with the 3 pillars of the company's care (keeping those publicly vague for now). Also, the medallion gives a nod toward the NC-based company's state flower, the dogwood blossom.