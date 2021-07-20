Norman Dubois
Dorfjungs.

UNDESIGNED – IDENTITY & WEBSITE

Norman Dubois
Dorfjungs.
Norman Dubois for Dorfjungs.
Hire Us
  • Save
UNDESIGNED – IDENTITY & WEBSITE corporate design branding designagency designstudio editorial webdesign art direction portfolio layout grid typography
UNDESIGNED – IDENTITY & WEBSITE corporate design branding designagency designstudio editorial webdesign art direction portfolio layout grid typography
Download color palette
  1. MockupMaison_DD_B09-smaller-dribbble.jpg
  2. smartphone_dribbble.jpg

We are UNDESIGNED, a boutique design studio crafting emotionally attractive brand experiences for brave people and the branding unit of the digital first agency Dorfjungs. Nice to meet you! :)

Check the case study with our identity or visit us online :)
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122322181/UNDESIGNED-boutique-design-studio-identity-website
http://undesigned.studio/

Dorfjungs.
Dorfjungs.
Next level shit.
Hire Us

More by Dorfjungs.

View profile
    • Like